It’s over’: England coach Mott throws in towel on World Cup hopes

The only team below them is the Netherlands, the sole non-test playing nation at the 10-team World Cup.

Although England are still mathematically in the running, with skipper Jos Buttler saying they “need a few miracles” to win their remaining games, their chances of finishing in the top four are slim and Mott said they were resigned to their fate.

“It’s over now, I think. I’m not a mathematician, but with our net rate and too many teams who are going to take games off each other, we have to come to terms with that from now we’re playing for a lot of pride,” Mott told the BBC.

“We’ve got a lot to do there, we feel like we’ve let our fans down, our families and supporters and everyone in that dressing room. We haven’t put our best foot forward and in professional sport that’s what you’re judged on.

“We have to use this in a really positive way, I’ve been part of teams that have won and part of teams that have lost. But when you lose like this, it has to sting and has to hurt, but something good has to come out of it.”