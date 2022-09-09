Cricket

Tigers to face off Afghanistan, S Africa in T20 WC warm-up

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan and South Africa in the warm-up matches in a bid to prepare them for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Every participating team however will get two practice matches for their preparation as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the warm-up fixtures today.

Bangladesh will play against Afghanistan on 17 October at the Alan Border Field in Brisbane while their match against South Africa is also scheduled at the same venue on 19 October. Both of the matches will start at 1 PM as per Bangladesh Time.

Bangladesh will start their World Cup mission on 24 October, taking on the runners-up of Group-A in Hobart. Their second match is against South Africa in Sydney on 27 October after which they will face off Group-B champions at the Gabba in Brisbane on 30 October.

Bangladesh then will take on subcontinent powerhouse India on 2 November and Pakistan on 6 November. Adelaide will host both of the matches.

However, the ICC statement said that the first round teams, who will try to qualify for the tournament proper, will commence their preparations in Melbourne, with matches split between the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval from 10-13 October.

Teams starting in the Super 12 stage will play all warm-up fixtures over two match days in Brisbane on 17 and 19 October. These matches will be played at The Gabba and Allan Border Field.

As per previous ICC events, the warm-up fixtures will not carry official T20 International status.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 begins on 16 October when Sri Lanka faces Namibia at Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong.

