Tigers to face off Afghanistan, S Africa in T20 WC warm-up

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan and South Africa in the warm-up matches in a bid to prepare them for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Every participating team however will get two practice matches for their preparation as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the warm-up fixtures today.

Bangladesh will play against Afghanistan on 17 October at the Alan Border Field in Brisbane while their match against South Africa is also scheduled at the same venue on 19 October. Both of the matches will start at 1 PM as per Bangladesh Time.