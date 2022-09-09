Tigers to face off Afghanistan, S Africa in T20 WC warm-up

Bangladesh will start their World Cup mission on 24 October, taking on the runners-up of Group-A in Hobart. Their second match is against South Africa in Sydney on 27 October after which they will face off Group-B champions at the Gabba in Brisbane on 30 October.
Bangladesh then will take on subcontinent powerhouse India on 2 November and Pakistan on 6 November. Adelaide will host both of the matches.
However, the ICC statement said that the first round teams, who will try to qualify for the tournament proper, will commence their preparations in Melbourne, with matches split between the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval from 10-13 October.
Teams starting in the Super 12 stage will play all warm-up fixtures over two match days in Brisbane on 17 and 19 October. These matches will be played at The Gabba and Allan Border Field.
As per previous ICC events, the warm-up fixtures will not carry official T20 International status.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 begins on 16 October when Sri Lanka faces Namibia at Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong.