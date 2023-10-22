Pakistan inspired by Anwar's Chennai magic at World Cup

Pakistan maintained their two-game undefeated run at the stadium with a six-wicket win over India in 2012.

"We have a great record at this venue, so I am sure that will be a motivation," said Haq, who was only two when Anwar blitzed the India team which featured the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in 1997.

"Although I don't have any memory of Saeed Anwar's record, that too will be a motivation."

Pakistan started the World Cup with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka but the 1992 champions then suffered back-to-back losses to India and Australia.

They have slipped to fifth in the 10-nation table with the top four going through to the semi-finals.

"We have to admit we did not play well in those games," said Haq on Sunday.

"We were not up to the mark, did not get the execution right and defeat always lowers morale."