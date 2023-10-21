South Africa thrash England by 229 runs

Heinrich Klaasen made a brilliant World Cup century as South Africa thrashed England by a mammoth 229 runs in Mumbai on Saturday to leave the champions' title defence hanging by a thread as they suffered a record defeat in a one-day international.

Klaasen made 109, despite being repeatedly troubled by cramp, as South Africa, sent into bat, posted a colossal 399-7 -- the highest total conceded by England at this level.

England then collapsed to 68-6 and were 170-9, with 28 overs left, when the match ended, with last man Reece Topley unable to bat following a potentially tournament-ending hand injury suffered while bowling.

This crushing loss was England's heaviest ODI defeat following a 221-run reverse against Australia at Melbourne in 2002.

Klaasen received brilliant support from Marco Jansen in a sixth-wicket stand of 151 in just 77 balls.