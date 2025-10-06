Bangladesh complete clean sweep as Saif Hassan leads calm chase against Afghanistan

Bangladesh complete a clinical 3-0 sweep over Afghanistan with a six-wicket win in the third T20I, chasing 144 with 12 balls to spare after Saif Hassan's measured 64 not out off 38 balls anchored an innings that briefly flickered, then steadied.

Put in after Bangladesh won the toss, Afghanistan never quite escaped the grip of the seam-spin rotation and closed on 143 for 9. Darwish Rasooli (32 off 29) and Sediqullah Atal (28 off 23) offered shape through the middle, and a late-order nudge from Mujeeb Ur Rahman (23* off 18) lifted the total beyond 140.

The damage came earlier: Mohammad Saifuddin (3 for 15) nicked out Wafiullah Tarakhil and Rasooli to stall momentum after the Powerplay, while left-armers Nasum Ahmed (2 for 24) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2 for 24) kept the squeeze.