Sri Lanka bowl first against South Africa

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first in their World Cup clash against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides arrived in India with injury setbacks.

Sri Lanka, the 1996 champions, are missing leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga while off-break bowler Maheesh Theekshana is still unfit.

South Africa were stripped of fast bowlers Sisanda Malanga and Anrich Nortje.