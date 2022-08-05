Bangladesh out to maintain ODI supremacy against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh are keen to maintain their supremacy against Zimbabwe in the 50-over format when they begin the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at the Harare Sports Club on Friday, reports news agency BSS.

The match will begin at 1:15pm Bangladesh Standard Time and it will be aired live on T Sports.

Earlier in the tour, Bangladesh suffered its first ever T20I series defeat against Zimbabwe, losing the three-match series 1-2.