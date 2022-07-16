Pooran fights back after spinners dominate

Skipper Nicholas Pooran is keeping West Indies in the match with an uncharacteristically patient knock which has helped them reach 95-4 after 33 overs while the Bangladesh spinners continue to tighten the screw in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

Pooran is unbeaten on 41 off 83 balls and Rovman Powell is giving him support on four off 15 balls at the other end.