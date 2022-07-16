Pooran fights back after spinners dominate

Bangladesh picked just one pacer in Mustafizur Rahman for the match as they dropped left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam for left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.
Taijul justified his inclusion by striking in his very first ball of the match, rattling the stumps of opener Brandon King (eight).
In his following over, he dismissed the other opener Shai Hope for two with wicketkeeper Nurul Islam completing the stumping.
The following over, Mustafiz trapped Shamrh Brooks lbw for four to reduce the hosts to 16-3.
West Indies then fought back on the back of a 67-run fourth wicket stand between Pooran and Carty.
Just when it looked like the hosts are setting a base for a late assault, Carty threw away his wicket by giving a simple catch to Tamim Iqbal off Nasum to depart for 33.
Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss for the third straight time in the ODI series and for the third time opted to bowl first.
Bangladesh is playing an ODI with a one-man pace attack after almost 10 years.
The Tigers already have the series in bag as they lead the three-match series 2-0.