Yadav hits 64 but West Indies limit India to 237-9

Fast bowler Odean Smith took two wickets including Virat Kohli's key scalp as the West Indies kept down India to 237 for nine in the second one-day international on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav, who top-scored with 64, and K.L. Rahul, who made 49, put on 90 runs for the fourth wicket but the rest of India's batting faltered in Ahmedabad.

Smith returned figures of 2-29 from his seven overs while fellow pace bowler Alzarri Joseph also took two wickets.