Record-breaking McCoy helps West Indies level series

McCoy, who has endured a succession of injury setbacks in the previous 12 months, looked to be back to his best and gave the West Indies the perfect start when he claimed the vital wicket of Indian captain Rohit Sharma with the first ball of the match.

He also completed his four-over effort with a wicket - Bhuvneshwar Kumar - off his final ball and in between added the scalps of Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik and Ravi Ashwin as India's vaunted batting line-up laboured on pitch offering disconcerting bounce.

"I went into this match with a much clearer mind than the last game," said McCoy after receiving the 'Man of the Match' award.

"I am enjoying the challenge bowling at the start of the innings and at the death and so far I am really learning a lot from these experiences."

Hardik Pandya top-scored with 31 but no-one in the visitors' line-up was really able to get on top of a disciplined West Indies bowling effort.