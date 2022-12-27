New Zealand reach 41-0 at tea in reply to Pakistan’s 438

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway got off to a confident start in the first Test against Pakistan on Tuesday, reaching 41 without loss after the home side scored 438.

Latham and Conway were unbeaten on 20 and 17 respectively at tea on day two, after Pakistan added 121 runs to their overnight total of 317-5.

The highlight of Pakistan’s batting on the second day was 103 by Agha Salman, who anchored the innings after skipper Babar Azam fell in the first over of the day without adding to his overnight score of 161.