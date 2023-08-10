Three matches of Bangladesh rescheduled

The blockbuster India v Pakistan clash is one of nine matches to be rescheduled for the 50-over World Cup later this year as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday that tickets will go on sale on 25 August.

The World Cup schedule, usually announced a year before the start of the event, was released only in June.

But the Indian cricket board's secretary Jay Shah said last month that there would be changes after other boards wrote in requesting changes due to "logistical challenges".