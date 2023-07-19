England bowl first in fourth Ashes Test as Broad eyes 600 wickets

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field first in the fourth Test against Australia at Old Trafford on Wednesday which his side must win to maintain their hopes of an Ashes series victory.

His decision gave veteran England paceman Stuart Broad an early chance to take the two more wickets he needs to become just the fifth bowler to take 600 Test wickets.

Broad was also aiming to further torment Australia opener David Warner, whom he has already dismissed 17 times at this level.

No side, however, has won a Test at Old Trafford after winning the toss and choosing to bowl first.

“It would be a nice time to be the first to do that!,” said Stokes at the toss.