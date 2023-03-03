Roy, Buttler set Bangladesh 327-run target to keep the series alive

Jason Roy’s century and a half-century from skipper Joss Buttler catapulted England to a daunting 326-7 in their 50 overs against Bangladesh in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Roy scored a sensational 132 off 124 balls with the help of 18 fours and a six while skipper Buttler scored a brisk 76 off 65 balls to take the visitors to a superb total after they were asked to bat first.