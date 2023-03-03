Roy, Buttler set Bangladesh 327-run target to keep the series alive

For Bangladesh, pacer Taskin Ahmed claimed three wickets while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 2-73 on a day where all host bowlers were a touch expensive.
Bangladesh will have to pull off the third highest ODI chase at the SBNS to win the match and keep their hopes alive in the three-match series.
England had a quiet start, scoring just 40-1 in the first powerplay. Taskin took the first English wicket when he nicked off Phil Salt for seven.
Last match’s centurion Dawid Malan (11 off 19 balls) and James Vince (five off 16 balls) also didn’t bother the scorer’s for too long, getting dismissed by Miraz and Taijul Islam respectively.
The fall of wickets, however, didn’t slow down Roy, who joined hands with Buttler and gave the scoring rate a much needed boost after a slow start with a 109-run stand off 93 balls for the fourth wicket.
As time wore on, shot-making looked easier on the pitch and the Bangladesh bowlers struggled to keep the English batter quiet.
After completing his century off 104 balls, Roy hit the accelerator, hitting Shakib for two fours in an over and striking three off Taskin inside six balls.
Shakib ended Roy’s barrage, trapping him leg-before wicket. Buttler and Moeen Ali then added 52 runs off 42 balls for the sixth wicket, bringing up his half-century in the process.
Buttler’s hit Miraz for back to back sixes but the bowler had the last laugh as he completed a brilliant return catch to send back the English skipper.
But Buttler’s departure didn’t hamper England’s scoring rate, as Moeen made 42 off 35 balls and Sam Curran hit an unbeaten 32 off 19 balls to take the English to a daunting total.