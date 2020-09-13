Young girl ‘gang raped’ in Jashore, 3 detained

A young girl has reportedly been gang-raped by three people in Abhaynagar upazila of Jashore on Saturday, UNB reports.

Police have taken three suspects into custody after the incident.

The detainees were identified as Hasan Ali, 26, son of Liakat Ali Biswas of Manirampur upazila, Habib, 28, son of Chan Mia and Farid, 22, son of Afil uddin Sheikh of Khulna’s Koyra upazila.