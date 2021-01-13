Youngsters have chance to shine on Bangladesh tour: Simmons

West Indies coach Phil Simmons urged the young members of his squad to grab their chances in the forthcoming three one-day internationals and two-Test series against Bangladesh.

“My rule and message to all the players here is that you are not here to fill in,” Simmons told reporters in the team’s first press conference in Dhaka, held online on Tuesday.

“You are here to give yourself a chance. You have a chance now to seal your place in the team.

“If you do well here, it augurs well for you moving forward.

“You come here and do well in the three ODIs and two Tests, you are putting yourself in a place from where nobody can move you. Only you have the opportunity,” he said.