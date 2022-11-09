Captain Williamson brushes off latest New Zealand World Cup failure

Kane Williamson tried to play down concerns that New Zealand seem incapable of winning a global limited overs title, after they again failed to go the distance at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

The Black Caps have long been a force in white-ball cricket, but they have yet to turn it into any silverware despite coming agonisingly close in recent years.

They fell at the last hurdle to Australia in the T20 World Cup in 2021, which followed final defeats in the 50-over World Cup in both 2015 and 2019.