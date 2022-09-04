Virat Kohli’s 60 guides India to 181-7 against Pakistan

Virat Kohli’s blistering 60 guided India to 181-7 against arch-rival Pakistan in the second match of the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Virat Kohli was in decent form as he smashed 60 runs in 44 deliveries, while Rohit Sharma scored 28 runs setting a solid foundation for the Indian team.

For Pakistan Shadab Khan bagged two wickets while Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah scalped one wicket each.