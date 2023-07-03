Bairstow’s controversial dismissal sends Lord’s into revolt

There was confusion in the middle, Bairstow seemingly believing the ball was dead at the end of the over, but Australia were happy to proceed with a deeply divisive appeal.

The umpires sent the decision upstairs for review by TV umpire Marais Erasmus, who had no option but to confirm Bairstow’s stumping dismissal.

Bairstow was livid and the usually sedate Lord’s crowd responded by chanting “Same old Aussies always cheating” while booing rang around the famous old arena for several minutes.

England’s Stuart Broad, the batsman who came in after Bairstow’s exit, immediately let his frustrations show as the stump microphone caught him telling Carey: “That’s all you’ll ever be remembered for that.”

Broad also told Australia captain Pat Cummins: “That’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in cricket”.

Veteran paceman Broad mockingly tapped his bat in his crease after each delivery to ensure he didn’t depart the same way as Bairstow.