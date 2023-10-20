Losing to India not end of the world, says Pakistan's Hasan Ali

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali insisted Thursday that the demoralising World Cup defeat to arch-rivals India "wasn't the end of the world".
Pakistan went down by seven wickets at Ahmedabad last weekend, their eighth loss in eight meetings with India at World Cups.
Pakistan are still well-placed at the tournament, however, with two wins and aim to make it three on Friday when they tackle five-time champions Australia in Bengaluru.
"Yes, we lost to India due to making mistakes but the stopped bus will now take two points from every stop," said Hasan.
"Losing to India wasn't the end of the world. The game against India is history and that's behind us."
He added: "We have discussed our mistakes in the last game so we will do our best to overcome them. We are here to win the World Cup and to achieve that we have to show improvement."
Hasan, his country's leading wicket-taker at the tournament with seven victims, admitted Australia will be a tough challenge after they defeated Sri Lanka last time out following two opening losses.
Australia have also beaten Pakistan in 16 of their last 20 ODI meetings.
"Australia is not an easy team. We have to play at our best and that we did not do against India," said Hasan.
On Friday, Pakistan are expected to drop Shadab Khan, who has managed just two wickets in three games, in favour of fellow leg-spinner Usama Mir.
Hasan also backed new-ball partner Shaheen Shah Afridi, struggling with fitness and a lack of wickets -- just four so far in three games.
"Shaheen has won us many matches. I know he is not fit right now but very soon he will be there. He is a champion."
‘Players sick from being confined to hotel’
Hasan Ali believes the fever which has spread through the Pakistan team at the World Cup has been caused by being largely confined to their hotel.
"We can't go out much. If we do want to go out, we have to go with an entire security team," said Hasan on Thursday.
Pakistan are on their first visit to India in seven years while only two of the 15-man squad had ever played in the country before this World Cup.
The tense political and diplomatic relationship between the two neighbours means that Pakistan and India meet only in international cricket tournaments, not bilateral events.
Pakistan's participation in the World Cup had hinged on security clearance from Islamabad and even when it was given, the government said it still had serious reservations over security for the team.
Visas for the Pakistan squad were only issued two days before their departure.
"The hospitality is good and we are taken good care of, but we cannot go outside and we have to tell the security before going out because security is an issue," added 29-year-old Hasan, who has an Indian wife.
Asked about the 13 fit players available for Friday's game against Australia, Hasan replied: "Yes, most of the players have recovered from fever but when you live in a hotel room then room sickness happens."
Six Pakistan players -- Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman as well as reserves Mohammad Haris and Zaman Khan were laid low with flu and fever on Tuesday.
Pakistan supporters from across the border have been effectively banned from the World Cup after a failure to gain visas.
Only a handful attended the high-profile clash with India at Ahmedabad's 132,000-seater stadium, mostly expatriates from the United States and United Kingdom.
"The number of fans has increased and with journalists they are now about 45-47. Yes, we are missing our fans but that is not in our hands," said Hasan, who is Pakistan's leading wicket-taker at this World Cup with seven.
The Pakistan team faced a hostile crowd in Ahmedabad, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a complaint with the International Cricket Council.
They protested over the "inappropriate behaviour" of Indian fans towards the Pakistan players.