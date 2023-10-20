Losing to India not end of the world, says Pakistan's Hasan Ali

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali insisted Thursday that the demoralising World Cup defeat to arch-rivals India "wasn't the end of the world".

Pakistan went down by seven wickets at Ahmedabad last weekend, their eighth loss in eight meetings with India at World Cups.

Pakistan are still well-placed at the tournament, however, with two wins and aim to make it three on Friday when they tackle five-time champions Australia in Bengaluru.

"Yes, we lost to India due to making mistakes but the stopped bus will now take two points from every stop," said Hasan.

"Losing to India wasn't the end of the world. The game against India is history and that's behind us."