Bangladesh opt to bowl first against New Zealand

Bangladesh made three changes from their side which lost by eight wickets to New Zealand on Sunday, also in Christchurch.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud make way for Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin and Ebadot Hossain who came in to strengthen Bangladesh's fast bowling.
"We have to bat better in the middle overs," said Bangladesh's opening batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto.
"We lost too many wickets last time. Today is a fresh wicket so looking forward to it."
Bangladesh must win, then also beat Pakistan on Thursday to have a chance of reaching Friday's final, while New Zealand will secure their spot with a victory at Hagley Oval.
Squads
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib al Hasan (capt), Afid Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (capt), Trent Boult.
Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Shaun Haig (NZL).
TV Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL).
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).