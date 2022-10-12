Bangladesh opt to bowl first against New Zealand

Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand on Wednesday in the fifth match of a Twenty20 tri-series in Christchurch.

New Zealand rested captain Kane Williamson from the side which beat Pakistan on Tuesday with bowler Tim Southee skippering the Black Caps and Martin Guptill coming into bat third for the hosts.

New Zealand also changed two bowlers with Trent Boult and Adam Milne in for Mitchell Santner and Blair Tickner.