Zimbabwe face T20 reckoning in bid to fend off obscurity

Boycotts, protests and the occasional surprise victory once ensured Zimbabwe's place in cricket's consciousness, yet now they are battling for relevance, reduced to facing Singapore, Jersey and the United States this month for a World Cup berth.

Earning a position at the Twenty20 showpiece in Australia this October has become a critical endeavour for Zimbabwe, who have failed to register a World Cup appearance in any format since 2016.

To break the drought, the African nation will have to overcome second- and third-tier sides during a qualifying tournament in Bulawayo starting on Monday.

"They are not automatically qualifying for the World Cup and these ICC (International Cricket Council) events," former Zimbabwe bowler-turned television commentator, Ed Rainsford, told Reuters.

"Now you are having to brush shoulders with Oman, Jersey, Uganda and teams like this in the hope that you're going to qualify. That's a dangerous place to be."

Recent events show that it has become an appropriate place to be, albeit an undignified one for a relatively well-funded, test-playing outfit struggling to compete against poorly-resourced, low-ranking amateurs.