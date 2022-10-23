Indian media hail ‘King Kohli’ after Pakistan heroics

In Pakistan, the Dawn newspaper magnanimously headlined that Kohli “puts on a show for the ages” in an “instant World Cup classic”, while bemoaning that Pakistan were “wasteful again”.
The Express Tribune, another Pakistani newspaper, praised what it called a “Kohli masterclass”.
The 33-year-old’s match-winning performance -- which was also a huge talking point on social media on Sunday -- followed a tough 18 months for one of the biggest stars in international cricket.
Last year, he relinquished the T20 captaincy after a disastrous performance by India at the World Cup which included a thrashing by Pakistan.
He was then sacked as ODI skipper and in January also gave up the Test captaincy. Rohit Sharma now leads India across all formats.
Kohli also endured a prolonged lean patch with the bat, not managing a century in any format for almost two years until September at the Asia Cup when he hit an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan.
Kohli in August said that his mental health had suffered during the extended slump in form and that he had attempted to “fake intensity” to put up a brave front.