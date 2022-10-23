Indian media hail ‘King Kohli’ after Pakistan heroics

Indian media on Sunday hailed Virat Kohli after the talismanic batsman secured a thrilling and unlikely win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Broadcaster NDTV ran the simple headline “King Kohli” on its website, describing his unbeaten 82 in front of 90,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as “magical”.

The Times of India called the result the “Miracle in Melbourne: Vintage Virat Kohli takes India to memorable win vs Pakistan”, while the Hindustan Times said Kohli’s knock was “sensational”.