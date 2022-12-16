Gill, Pujara hit tons as India set Bangladesh mammoth target

Pujara, who scored 90 in India's first-innings 404, was unbeaten on 102 having smashed 13 fours when the declaration came, with former skipper Virat Kohli 19 not out at the other end.

The 23-year-old Gill, playing in his 12th Test match, earlier completed his maiden century before he was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan for 110.

Gill, who hit 10 fours and three sixes, shared 113 runs for the second wicket with Pujara after Rahul holed out to Taijul Islam at fine leg off Khaled Ahmed.