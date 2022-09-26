Bangladesh women ensure World Cup berth

Amid the jubilation of Bangladesh Women Footballers winning the SAFF Championship, women cricketers accomplished another mission as they qualified for the next T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh beat Thailand by 11 runs at a low-scoring affair in the second semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 qualifier at the Sheikh Abu Jayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday.

In the tricky pitch Bangladesh batters struggled to score runs as they finished with 113-4 after losing the toss but their bowlers did a remarkable job reducing the opponents to 45-4 after 13 overs.