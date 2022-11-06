Pakistan dash Bangladesh’s semifinal dreams

Bangladesh lost a virtual quarterfinal match against Pakistan by five wickets in their final Super 12 match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup and lost a golden opportunity to qualify for the semifinal for the first time.

Pakistan, with six points from five matches, have joined Group 2 rivals India in the semi-finals.

The Netherlands lit up the final day of Group 2 action when they dashed South Africa's semi-final hopes by pulling off a huge upset against Temba Bavuma's team.