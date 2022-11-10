The logjam of sports in Bangladesh

It’s noon at the National Sports Council office in Dhaka. Shameem Al Mamun, a former volleyball player and coach, has arrived at the premises. He walks to the coach’s room of the NSC building, but not on a random visit to his old workplace but on ‘official duty’.

After leaving his post as coach at the NSC in 2012, Shameem became the founding general secretary of the Bangladesh Throw Ball Association (BTBA), a game that originated in India but is hardly known in Bangladesh.

In the 10 years since then, the BTBA got affiliated with the International Throwball Association, took part in South Asian throwball competitions and in October 2018, became officially affiliated with the NSC.

Getting taken under the wings of the NSC raised expectations of the BTBA GS, as they hoped an office and financial investment from the NSC will follow the official stamp to help the game grow.