Djokovic hails Alcaraz as the ‘best player’ of the season

Novak Djokovic on Monday hailed Carlos Alcaraz as the "best player" of the season so far and said the Spanish teenager is one of the "main favourites" for Roland Garros.

Djokovic, who opens his Rome campaign against Russia's Aslan Karatsev, lost to Alcaraz in the semi-finals in Madrid last weekend and paid tribute at a press conference.

After taking out Rafael Nadal and Djokovic, Alcaraz picked up his fourth title of the year on Sunday with victory over world number three Alexander Zverev in the final.

He became the youngest player since the start of the ATP Tour in 1990 to beat three top-five players at the same event.

"So far he's the best player in the world, no question, this year with the results that he's been doing," Djokovic said at the Italian Open.