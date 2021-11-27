Djokovic-led Serbia down Austria in Davis Cup opener

Novak Djokovic sped past Austria's Dennis Novak to give Serbia an unassailable 2-0 lead in their Davis Cup opening match at Innsbruck on Friday.

Djokovic took an hour to beat Novak 6-3, 6-2 after Dusan Lajovic saw off Gerald Melzer 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 behind closed doors due to a resurgence of the coronavirus in Austria.

Djokovic is attempting to end an already memorable year on a high after claiming thee of the season's four Grand Slams.