Djokovic opens Finals bid with win over Ruud

Novak Djokovic began his attempt to equal Roger Federer's record number of ATP Finals triumphs with a straight-sets 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 win over Casper Ruud on Monday.

World number one Djokovic is looking to complete a remarkable year with a sixth Finals title after only just missing out on claiming all four Grand Slams in a single season, and got off to a strong start against eighth seed Ruud, winning in around 90 minutes.

He sits top of the Green Group ahead of Andrey Rublev, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, and is looking to cap a memorable season that sees him close as the top-ranked player for a record seventh time.