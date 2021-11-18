Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis by thrashing Rublev

Novak Djokovic moved into the last four of the ATP Finals for the 10th time with a comfortable victory over Andrey Rublev in Turin on Wednesday.

The world number one, bidding to equal Roger Federer's record of six titles at the season-ending event, brushed aside fifth seed Rublev 6-3, 6-2 to secure his 50th match win of the year.

Djokovic, thanks to successive straight-sets victories, has wrapped up top spot in the Green Group.