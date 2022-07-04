Djokovic tames wildcard Van Rijthoven to set up Sinner clash

Van Rijthoven, the clear underdog against the 20-time major winner, brought the crowd under the Centre Court lights to their feet when he broke the 20-times major winner's serve in the second set to level the contest.
But Djokovic showed why he has won 25 consecutive matches on grass, taking his level up a few notches in the third set to break twice and shut down the momentum the Dutchman had gained.
The 35-year-old got a break early in the fourth and let out roars of "come on" with his fists clenched, while a second break in the seventh game put the top seed firmly in control.
Djokovic then converted his first match point with a forehand winner -- his 28th of the evening -- to keep his title defence rolling on grass.