Djokovic wins record-equalling 20th Grand Slam and sixth Wimbledon title

A sixth victory at the All England Club for Djokovic, who was playing in his 30th final at the Slams, added to his nine Australian Opens, two Roland Garros titles as well as three at the US Open.

Should he win a fourth title in New York in September, he will become just the third man in history after Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969) to complete the calendar Grand Slam.

"It was more than a battle. He is a true Italian hammer I felt it on my skin," said Djokovic of Berrettini.

Of sharing the record with Federer and Nadal, he said: "It means none of us three will stop. Roger and Rafa are legends, they are the reason I am where I am today.

"They showed me what I needed to do to get stronger, physically, tactically and mentally. Over the last 10 years it has been an incredible journey that's not stopping here."

Federer -- who bowed out in the quarter-finals while Nadal did not play -- tweeted his congratulations.

"Congrats Novak on your 20th major," said Federer, an eight-time champion at Wimbledon.