Weah, goal and John Lennon imagines world as one

So, it is easily understood how much incredible performance George, who played for Liberia, a backwater even in the African football, had to showcase to convince the pundits and win the big title back in 1994.

But the tale of Geroge Weah does not finish there, rather it is a prologue of an amazing saga. Like many great sports icons he proved the power of the game and harnessed it beyond the boundary, shattering the naïve perception of ‘do not mix politics with sport.’

As a matter of fact, George Weah reached the pinnacle of politics. Often in sports when someone shows remarkable performance we use to scream ‘Tom for president, Dick for president and Harry for president,' but beneath the shriek we hardly ever believe that the person ruling the field will actually ascend to the highest position of a country to rule the roost.

But Weah exactly did it. Yes, the man who stood in the middle of the prolonged civil war, urged his countrymen to unite, is currently the president of Liberia.