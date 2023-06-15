Messi mania reaches fever pitch ahead of Beijing friendly

Messi mania gripped Beijing ahead of a sell-out friendly on Thursday evening between world champions Argentina and Australia in the Chinese capital.

All eyes were on Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time and who lifted the World Cup for Argentina in December.

Hundreds of Chinese fans waving Argentinian flags and wearing Messi jerseys have massed outside the team's luxury hotel ever since their idol touched down on Saturday.

Crowds have lined heavily guarded streets hoping to catch a glimpse of the 35-year-old each time the team go for training.