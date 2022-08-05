Bangladesh-India face off in final on Friday

They beat Sri Lanka 1-0, hosts India 2-1, the Maldives 4-1 and drew 1-1 with two-time champion Nepal.
India booked a seat in the final by securing nine points from four matches after beating Sri Lanka 4-0, Nepal 8-0 and the Maldives 1-0 after losing against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh will vie to clinch their first-ever title in the championship by beating India twice in the competition, while hosts India is looking for their 2nd consecutive title on home soil. They also seek to avenge their 1-2 defeat against Bangladesh in the league stage.
In a pre-match press conference on Thursday, Bangladesh’s coach Paul Smalley said, “India played a very different game against the Maldives than they did against us. We have reviewed all of their matches and how they changed their game, and we’ve prepared accordingly.”
“We very much understand how to expose their weaknesses, as much as they would be working on exposing our team,” he added
Bangladesh’s Mirajul Islam is the joint leading goal-scorer in the competition with four goals alongside India’s Parthib Gogoi and Gurkirat Singh.
However, India will play without Gogoi in the final as he received a last-minute red card in their last match against the Maldives while Bangladesh team has no injury problems.
Ahead of Friday’s match, Bangladesh team had yoga, ice bath and pool session at the team hotel on Thursday morning and practiced at the Capital Practice ground in the afternoon.
Five South Asian nations – India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka-- are taking part in the fourth edition of the regional youth football meet.
Nepal are the most successful nation in the meet, winning the first two editions while India lifted its first title in 2019, after beating two times runners-up Bangladesh in the final.