Bangladesh-India face off in final on Friday

With memories of beating defending champions India 2-1 in the league phase still fresh, Bangladesh will take on their neighbours again in the final of the five-nation SAFF Under-20 Championship 2022 on Friday, reports news agency UNB.

The title deciding match will kick-off at 7:30pm Bangladesh Standard Time at the Kalinga Stadium in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar.

Last year’s runners-up Bangladesh reached the final of the regional youth soccer meet as the lone unbeaten team, securing 10 points from four league matches.