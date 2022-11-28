Football

FIFA World Cup 2022

Croatia come from behind to dispatch Canada 4-1

Reuters
Doha
Croatia's Luka Modric and Dominik Livakovic celebrate after winning their FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match against Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on 27 November, 2022Reuters

Alphonso Davies netted Canada's first goal at a FIFA World Cup but it was Croatia, spearheaded by a brace from Andrej Kramaric, who came away with an impressive 4-1 win in their Group F match on Sunday that ended any hope of the North Americans advancing while keeping their own alive.

After Davies had scored with a bullet header just over a minute into play, Croatia showed their class with Kramaric levelling in the 36th minute and Marko Livaja putting the 2018 finalists ahead just before the break.

Croatia got two more after the break, with Kramaric getting his second in the 70th minute and Lovro Majer scoring in stoppage time.

Croatia join Morocco at the top of the Group F standings with four points and now need only a draw in their final game against Belgium to progress.

Canada, in the World Cup for just the second time, are bottom of the table and still looking for their first ever win.

