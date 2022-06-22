60% tickets sold, say organisers

About 1.2 million tickets have been sold for this year’s World Cup in Qatar, organisers said on Wednesday, putting a figure on sales for the first time.

Chief organiser Hassan Al-Thawadi said there had been “record-breaking” demand for the November-December World Cup, the first held in the Middle East.

“I think about 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased,” he told the Qatar Economic Forum.

“So people are actually buying and people are excited to come there. There’s no doubt about that.”