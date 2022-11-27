Messi magic guides relieved Argentina past Mexico

Lionel Messi thumped in a 64th minute goal and Enzo Fernandez added another late in the game to give Argentina a 2-0 victory over battling Mexico in their World Cup Group C match on Saturday and reignite their tournament hopes.

Messi, who equalled Diego Maradona's Argentina record of 21 World Cup matches, was nowhere to be seen for more than an hour before picking up an Angel Di Maria pass, finding just enough space and rifling in with his left foot from 20 metres.

Substitute Fernandez made sure of the three points when he curled a superb shot into the top corner in the 87th minute.