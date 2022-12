The World Cup last-16 match between Japan and Croatia went to extra time with the scores level at 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes, after Ivan Perisic's brilliant goal cancelled out Daizen Maeda's opener for Japan.

Perisic met Dejan Lovren's cross with a powerful header to put Croatia level 10 minutes after the interval.↳

Maeda had given Japan the lead in the 43rd minute, firing home from close range after Ritsu Doan delivered an inswinging cross into the penalty area