Netherlands beat US 3-1 to reach quarter-finals

The Dutch looked in command of the opening last-16 tie in front of a 44,846 crowd with two goals scored in similar fashion as Dumfries crossed from the right for Memphis Depay to net in the 10th minute and then Daley Blind on the stroke of halftime.

But they allowed the Americans back into the contest as substitute Wright scored a bizarre goal, a cross from Christian Pulisic hitting his heel and looping into the net.

It was another Dutch performance at the Qatar World Cup that will not please their demanding supporters as they were unusually cautious at times, played at a slow tempo, and lived dangerously byallowing the Americans plenty of possession.