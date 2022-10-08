Ban Haaland for being too good? Good joke, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola smiled on Friday at jokey petitions calling for striker Erling Haaland to be banned for being too good and said the Norwegian had a natural goal-scoring instinct that was impossible to teach.

Haaland has scored 14 of City’s 29 Premier League goals so far this season with hat-tricks in his last three home matches.

“What can I teach, be here or there one metre?” Guardiola told reporters ahead of a home match against Southampton on Saturday that could send City top.