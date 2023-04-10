Bayern boss Tuchel threatens Man City’s Champions League dream once more

Guardiola has tended to have the upper hand in clashes between the two.

Three Chelsea wins in the space of six weeks towards the end of the 2020/21 season are Tuchel’s only victories in 10 meetings between the two to Guardiola’s six.

But he won the most important one and his Champions League pedigree played a large part in Bayern’s swoop to secure his services and sack Julian Nagelsmann in a shock move last month.

Tuchel also took Paris Saint-Germain to their maiden final in Europe’s premier club competition in 2020 and took eventual winners Real Madrid to extra-time in the quarter-finals last year despite Chelsea being thrust into crisis by sanctions imposed on then owner Roman Abramovich.