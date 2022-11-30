All players in Argentina are at a similar level, says Scaloni

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he has complete confidence in his 26-man World Cup squad regardless of who he decides to start with and any changes he makes have more to do with their opponents than the quality of his players.

Scaloni shuffled his pack after a stunning defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening match in Qatar and while they went on to seal a 2-0 win over Mexico, local media have questioned the decision to drop Juventus midfielder Leandro Paredes.

"Leandro has always been with us and the consideration is the highest, we love him a lot. He's always been involved, just because he doesn't play at times doesn't mean we don't trust him," Scaloni told reporters on Tuesday.