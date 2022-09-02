Sancho sinks Leicester as Man Utd win three in a row

Jadon Sancho fired Manchester United to a 1-0 win at Leicester on Thursday as the England forward showed he still has a role to play despite the big-money signing of Brazil winger Antony.

Sancho netted with a clinical finish in the first half to seal United’s third successive Premier League victory.

It was a well-timed contribution from Sancho, coming just hours after United officially confirmed their £82 million ($94 million) swoop for Ajax’s Antony.

United manager Erik ten Hag worked with Antony in Amsterdam and the 22-year-old looks likely to be a regular in the right wing role currently occupied by Sancho.