Man City beat Chelsea to close gap with Arsenal

Defending champions Manchester City beat injury-hit Chelsea 1-0 on Thursday to close the gap on English Premier League leaders Arsenal to just five points.

Pep Guardiola’s men were well below par in the first half but were transformed after the break, with substitutes Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez combining for the only goal, scored by the Algerian in the 63rd minute.

Graham Potter’s Chelsea came into the game at Stamford Bridge languishing in 10th place in the table but they had the better of the opening 45 minutes.