Mbappe has to understand Messi and Neymar are bigger than him: Alves

France striker Kylian Mbappe is yet to understand that his Paris St Germain team mates Lionel Messi and Neymar are bigger players than him, Brazil defender Dani Alves said, as he urged the 23-year-old to make the most of their time together.

Alves shared a dressing room at PSG with compatriot Neymar and a newly-arrived Mbappe between 2017 and 2019 and also played alongside Messi at Barcelona in a trophy-laden eight-year spell.