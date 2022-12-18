Messi’s golden exit or Mbappe’s rise to superstardom

Deschamps said it was part of the experience of being a coach in international football, “I often get that feeling. But I am fine being alone. That doesn’t bother me.”
When asked if France is going against the rest of world, he replied, “I know Argentina and many people around the world, and maybe some French people as well, would hope that Lionel Messi could win the World Cup, but we are going to do everything to achieve our objective.”
After reaching the final, which team wouldn’t want that! On top of that, the chance of making history is also in the offing for France, further intensifying the desire for victory.
The last time the football world saw a team retain the World Cup was 62 years ago. With a win on Sunday, France will repeat Brazil’s feat. It will also be an individual achievement for Deschamps.
He has won the World Cup both as a player and a coach, two more people have completed this double. With a win against Argentina, he will surpass Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer as a coach and equal Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo.
Only this Italian has won two World Cups as a coach. It was Pozzo’s Italy that became the first team to win consecutive World Cups back in 1934 and 1938, the second and third editions of the World Cup.
France are on a mission to repeat history, while Argentina want to end a 36-year-long wait. After Maradona’a World Cup win in 1986, Argentina have made it to the final twice more, only to experience heartbreak.
The last of those defeats came just one World Cup ago. Argentina surely wouldn’t want to miss the chance to wipe out the heartbreak in Maracana in the 2014 World Cup.
However, Maracana is now remembered in differently in the annals of Argentine football. Last year, Argentina ended their 28-year-long drought of international trophy at the Maracana by winning the Copa America. That is where Argentine football was reborn and where the Argentina team became “La Scaloneta”.
“La Scaloneta” means Scaloni’s team. This tag came to be from a meme in social media after their Copa America triumph. In that meme, Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s coach, sat in the driver’s seat of a van with Messi sitting beside him and the rest of the Argentina team sitting behind. The van, which was draped in the colours of the Argentina national flag, had “La Scaloneta” written over it.
If Lionel Messi is Argentina’s hero on the field, this other Lionel is the catalyst behind Argentina team’s resurgence. After taking the team to the final, his popularity has reached new heights inside Argentina. So, what did Scaloni have to say to his team before the final?
Scaloni, as always, was gentlemanly with his words and didn’t utter anything controversial. There was some curiousity over what he would tell his team before the final to light a fire in their belly, or if he would even say anything in public.
Scaloni said, “There is a saying, right, finals are won, not played.”
It’s not certain who said this first. An internet search says that Argentine great who never played in a World Cup Alfredo de Stefano was the first player to say this. However, in the recent past, Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho has popularised this saying.
The meaning behind it is quite simple. In a final, the main objective is to win, how the victory was achieved doesn’t really matter. Both teams have two stars in their jerseys, and in a bid to add the third star, both are likely to play cautious football.
There are more than a few subplots in the final. The most important of them are two- Europe – Latin America and Messi – Mbappe.
Once, Europe and Latin America were equal in terms of World Cup success. But after bagging the last four World Cups, Europe has taken a lead. Three of the last four finals were all-European finals as well. So, Argentina is carrying the Latin American flag in the final.
Soon after it was confirmed that it will be Argentina-France in the final, the talks started about the battle between Messi and Mbappe. Maybe because it has been talked about so much, in both press conferences, everyone tried to keep this matter on the sideline.
Just like the French captain Hugo Lloris, Scaloni also reminded all that it will France v Argentina in the final, not Messi v Mbappe. As if everyone doesn’t already know that!
There could be a debate over who is ahead on the field. But off the field, there is no competition, Argentina have won by 20-0! Thousands of Argentines have taken over Doha. It’s almost as if the emotions of the legions of fans have carried the team that lost to Saudi Arabia in the very first match into the final.
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Marinez said it once again in his press conference, that he felt he was playing in Argentina in every game.
He is likely to feel it more so in the final. Doha is packed with Argentina fans who are willing to do anything for a chance to be inside the Lusail Iconic Stadium for the final. They arrived in Doha without a ticket and now can’t find a ticket anywhere.
A World Cup final, which will also be Lionel Messi’s final match wearing the Argentina jersey- being inside the Lusail Stadium to see it all transpire in person will be a story worth telling for the rest of one’s life.
