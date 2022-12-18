Messi’s golden exit or Mbappe’s rise to superstardom

Is the final really happening between just France and Argentina! Sometimes it feels like Argentina is France’s opponents only on paper. In reality, France are up against the rest of the world! Apart from France, seemingly the entire world wants Argentina to win the World Cup. The reason behind that is also quite apparent.

France coach Didier Deschamps made a correction to this statement. Apparently, many people from France also want to see Messi as the champion.

Deschamps’s hair had a tinge of silver when he was a player. Now, it’s turned completely grey, which adds an aura of royalty to his looks. In the press conference, he was asked that everyone wants Argentina to win for the sake of Messi- is he feeling a bit isolated because of that?