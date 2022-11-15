Messi picks Brazil, France and England as World Cup favourites

Argentina’s Lionel Messi picks out Brazil, France and England as the biggest threats to his dream of finally adding a World Cup winners’ medal to his bulging trophy cabinet.

The 35-year-old Paris St Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina’s hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country’s third world title and first since 1986.

“Whenever we talk about candidates, we always talk about the same teams,” Messi told South American Federation Conmebol.