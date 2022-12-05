Only objective is to win the World Cup: Mbappe

Olivier Giroud scored a historic goal for France in their 3-1 last-16 win over Poland at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday but it was a pair of Kylian Mbappe screamers that left Al Thumama Stadium gasping and coach Didier Deschamps hailing his greatness.

Giroud’s record goal was more clinical than sensational but came when France needed to score.

Having dominated the opening half, Les Bleus appeared to be heading into the break without any reward until the 44th minute when Mbappe played the ball through into the path of Giroud, who hammered it home to claim his 52nd goal and move past Thierry Henry as France’s top scorer of all time.